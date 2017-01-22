Motorcycle passenger killed, driver injured after truck knocks them off bike

A passenger on the back of a motorcycle was killed Saturday night when a truck hit the bike forcing her and the driver to fall off onto Florida's Turnpike near Hollywood Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The accident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday as both the motorcycle and a Ford F350 pickup truck were heading north on the Turnpike in the center lane.
According to FHP, the pickup truck, driven by William Burke, 52, “failed to slow down,” and the truck’s front left side hit the back of the bike.
Enrico Gaeta, 41, and Yadira Gaeta, 34, were both taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where Yadira Gaeta died. Enrico Gaeta was in serious condition. Burke was not injured.
The cause of the crash was still under investigation Sunday.
