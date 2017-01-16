1 killed, 2 injured in Hallandale Beach shooting

Hallandale Beach police are investigating after three people were wounded in a shooting Monday evening, according to police.
Maj. Pedro Abut said two people had minor injuries and a third was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. That person later died, Abut said.
The shooting happened about 6:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Foster Road.
Officers in the area heard gunshots and soon found the victims on the sidewalk, Abut said.
Police quickly arrested the “suspected shooter,” Abut said.
“We don't believe there is anyone else involved,” he said. “The suspected shooter is in police custody and is cooperating.”
