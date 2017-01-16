1 killed, 2 injured in Hallandale Beach shooting

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says Pause

1:51 Arrival of airport shooter Esteban Santiago at Broward County jail

4:03 Scott: This was a tough day for our state

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

0:48 Shots disrupt MLK Day celebration

0:15 Gunshots are heard during the MLK Day celebration

1:36 Parade celebrates MLK day

0:49 Donald Trump's thoughts on the 'wet foot, dry foot' policy

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day