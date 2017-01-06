Diabetic describes ordeal after being stuck on plane at Fort Lauderdale airport

The Florida National Guard hosted a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Ronald O. Harrison Readiness Center, located in Miramar, Fla. The state-of-the-art facility is strategically located for support for state emergencies and operations in the South Florida area. Tours of the new facility will be available immediately following the ceremony.
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, JetBlue became the first U.S. airline to initiate commercial flights with Cuba, kicking off with a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Santa Clara, Cuba in more than 50 years.
Lacking a shirt as well as hair on his head, a thief pried open a rear door of a Weston Hair Cuttery with a crowbar, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office. He eventually got inside a cash register drawer and took a pouch filled with cash.
Hollywood police released surveillance video on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, of a July 9 home burglary. Home surveillance cameras captured images of the man prying open a window and leaving with a bag of money and jewelry valued at $4,000.