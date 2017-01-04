25-year-old arrested and charged with having sex with a teen

Their relationship started on the couch with a wrestling match that led to a kiss.
For the next six months, police say, the couple had sex twice a day.
The problem, according to detectives: He is 25 and she is 15.
Christopher Mendez, 25, who faces two counts of engaging in sex with a child between 12 and 16, was arrested Tuesday and is being held in Broward's main jail on a $15,000 bond.
According to Mendez’s arrest report, the teen’s mother walked into her home to find Mendez, a family friend, on the couch and her daughter under a blanket with “her head positioned by Mendez’s groin area.”
The couple, she told police, admitted to have having sex twice a day for six months, according to the report.
The teen told police she last had sex with Mendez Sunday night into Monday morning. She also told police that Mendez knew her age, an officer wrote in the report.
Mendez, according to the report, admitted to having sex with the teen and knowing her age.
