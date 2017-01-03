Cyclists honor Weston husband, father killed in a hit-and-run on New Year’s morning

— Cyclists will take to the streets of Weston Tuesday, riding in memory of a father and husband killed by a hit and run driver.
Christopher Mohr, 50, died over the weekend after a driver hit him during his Sunday morning bike ride in Weston. Now his family is left to plan a funeral as authorities search for the culprit.
On Tuesday, all Levee Riders will depart at 6:30 p.m. from Westgate Square Shopping Center located at Weston Road and SR84. Riders will go through a 10-mile loop in Mohr’s memory and to show support for his grieving family.
“I keep expecting my husband to walk in the door. I keep hearing his voice,” said Mohr’s wife of 26 years Robin Mohr.
His son Alex said he loved riding bikes with his father and took after him as much as possible. He also said his father taught him from an early age the importance of taking responsibility for your actions.
“If I did something wrong, I came up front, told my parents and … I mean, you’ve gotta live with what you do and there’s consequences for everything,” said Alex.
Christopher Mohr was headed East on State Road 84 about a mile East of Indian Trace around 7:30 a.m. when the driver of a white car hit him and left him to die.
Mohr, an accomplished bicyclist, was preparing for a hundred-mile race next week.
Robin can’t conceive of someone not stopping to help him.
“You wouldn’t treat an animal that way,” she said, weeping. “That person couldn’t have a conscience. They destroyed a family.”
Witnesses did not get a good look at the car that hit Mohr but investigators describe it as an older model white car that will have damage to its passenger side headlights and windshield.
“Whoever did this, there needs to be a consequence. It’s not gonna bring my husband back but that person’s out walking around,” said Robin.
Investigators with the Broward Sheriff’s Office showed CBS4’s Carey Codd pieces of a car recovered from near the accident scene. They believe the pieces are for lights or a bumper from the passenger side of a car.
“The suspect vehicle could be at a body shop. It could be stashed away. It could be in a driveway. It could be anywhere,” said Det. Donnard Huneke with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
They’re looking at one car in particular but aren’t sure it’s the one. They’re also gathering surveillance video from nearby businesses and they’re making a plea directly to the driver.
“It’s the correct, the decent and the honorable thing to do, to admit that there was an incident and that they were involved in it,” said Huneke.
Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
