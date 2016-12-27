Teen fleeing police in stolen car runs red light, kills a mom in crash, cops say

A 17-year-old in a stolen car ran a red light while fleeing police and crashed into another car, killing the driver, police said.
Coral Springs police first spotted the 2015 Toyota Corolla, stolen from Miami Gardens, around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday speeding eastbound on West Sample Road.
Police said 17-year-old Eric Abraham, of Fort Lauderdale, was at the wheel. When officers tried to pull him over, they said Abraham sped through a red light at the intersection of NW 101st Avenue and crashed into the side of a northbound 2015 Mercedes C-250, which had a green light.
Inside the Mercedes were Christianne Weiner, 53, and her 11-year-old son. She died shortly after arriving at Broward Health North. Her son was airlifted to Broward General Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Abraham and his three passengers were sent to Broward Health North with serious injuries. Abraham was charged with four counts each of aggravated fleeing after causing death, reckless driving causing death, no driver’s license causing death, and one count each of grand theft auto and vehicular homicide.
