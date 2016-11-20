Child riding bicycle struck by van. And the driver didn’t even stop

A 7-year-old boy riding his bicycle in a Miramar neighbor was hit by a van Sunday morning and the driver of the van then took off, according to police.
Detectives are now looking the driver and the green and silver minivan — believed to be a Chevrolet Astro — which likely has damage to the right front hood and fender.
The hit-and-run accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. on the 7000 block of Tropicana Street.
The boy was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The driver of the van continued eastbound on Tropicana Street, then northbound on Desoto Drive and was last seen eastbound on Pembroke Road.
The crash was captured on surveillance video, and detectives are hoping that a photo of the van will help them find the driver, said Tania Rues, a police spokeswoman.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
