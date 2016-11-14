Runner, 80, killed by SUV during Fort Lauderdale half marathon

An 80-year-old runner was killed Sunday morning when he was hit by a car as he ran in a half marathon in Fort Lauderdale, according to police.
Police say Arthur Knochenhauer was winding his way through the city during the 2016 Michelob ULTRA Fort Lauderdale 13.1 half marathon around 8 a.m. Sunday when he was hit from behind by a black 2016 BMW traveling eastbound in the 1700 block of East Las Olas Boulevard.
The area was closed to traffic because of the race.
It was not clear why the driver, who was not identified Monday, breached the barrier.
Knochenbauer, a retired New York veterinarian, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died. He had taken up marathon running at age 72. He was about a month shy of his 81st birthday.
No charges had been filed as of Monday and the investigation was ongoing, police said.
“The entire 13.1 family is saddened by the loss of Arthur Knochenhauer,” Amy Henderson Williams, a spokeswoman for Life Time, the company that put on the race, said in a statement. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the Knochenhauer family, along with his many friends and fellow runners in the Fort Lauderdale community.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator RussellBrown at 954-828-5754 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
