Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run identified. Detectives continue search for the driver

While Broward Sheriff's Office detectives continued to search for the driver of a car that hit a bicyclist and took off over the weekend, the department identified the victim of the fatal hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach.
BSO said Wednesday that Mario Chinchilla-Sanabria, 40, died after being rear-ended by a car that took off. BSO said it is looking for an older model, silver or white Dodge Avenger that witnesses say stopped in the center lane next to the bicyclist before driving off.
“This driver is asked to come forward as he/she could have details that could aid detectives in this investigation,” BSO said in a news release.
The accident happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Southwest Third Street in Pompano Beach. Chinchilla-Sanabria, according to witness accounts, was heading west on Third Street, crossing the I-95 overpass, when he was hit from behind, BSO said.
The car that slammed into him likely has front bumper and front windshield damage, according to BSO.
Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Det. Anthony Morales at 954-321-4840 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
