One person killed in Walmart shooting

One person is dead following a shooting at a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes Sunday afternoon.
Broward Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Multiple red evidence markers indicated shell casings outside, near a parking space.
Less than an hour after the victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, officials announced the victim had died.
Homicide units are investigating.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information is available.
