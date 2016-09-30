Teen stabbed at Broward high school football game

An 18-year-old was stabbed at a high school football game in Lauderdale Lakes on Friday night, numerous news outlets reported.
The game between host Boyd Anderson High School and Dillard High would continue despite having an ambulance drive onto the track before quickly leaving.
According to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, the victim was taken to a Broward Health facility.
The ambulance had its lights on but no siren as it exited through the adjacent baseball field.
Deputies from BSO as well as Fort Lauderdale police responded to the scene at the high school at around 8:40 p.m.
Boyd Anderson Athletic Director Brandon Wesley would only tell reporters “there was an incident” in the stands.
Comments