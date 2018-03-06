More Videos

She won the Spelling Bee with this word 42

Van, police call a 'mobile bomb,' containing over 250 gallons of gas found in Little Havana 70

‘The hurricanes keep coming.’ That's why Florida homeowners need flood insurance 304

Miami Beach police confiscate an arsenal of 20 weapons 35

Pelican spiders, ancient assassins that eat their own kind 123

Miami Beach kiteboarders advocate safety and open access 47

Video shows man in bar fight while holding his 4-year-old daughter 71

McDonald's has some good news for Miami burger lovers 95

Parents of Parkland school shooting victims implore Florida legislators to 'take action' 202

Surveillance video shows suspect in chainsaw case attacking officer 67

Pick-up truck and van collide on I-75 closing traffic in both directions

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office a pick-up truck and a passenger van collided and rolled over, causing the truck to roll onto its side in the center median and the van eventually coming to a rest in the northbound lanes at the 41 mile marker of the Interstate 75 on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. The impact of the rollover ejected several occupants of the white van, which was carrying fifteen passengers.
Broward Sheriff’s Office Department of Fire Rescue & Emergency Services
Little Havana - Flagami

Burger-lovers of Miami are getting the first taste of McDonald's new style hamburgers beginning Tuesday, March 6, 2018. McDonald's is unveiling it's new fresh, never-frozen, made to order Quarter Pounders and specialty burgers in its Miami restaurants as well as in McDonald's in 7 other cities. Miami Herald Food Editor, Carlos Frias, has his first taste of one of his childhood favorites made with the fresh, not-frozen burger meat.

South Florida

On Monday the Miami Beach Police responded to a call regarding a tenant acting irrationally in a housing complex on Island Avenue. One woman claimed that the man had attacked her and threatened to kill her and others. The man, Jaime Gonzalez, was arrested in his apartment and an arsenal of weapons was confiscated. Police found 6 rifles, 3 shotguns, 11 pistols and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

National

Video released by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shows a bar fight between three men, including the victim who was holding his 4-year-old daughter. The incident took place on January 25, 2018, at Crossroads Pizza & Wings Bar in Pine, Colorado. One of the suspects has been arrested and faces charges of first-degree assault-extreme indifference, second-degree assault — serious bodily injury and child abuse. The other suspect has not been identified. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital with serious bodily injuries, the sheriff’s office said. He was later charged with misdemeanor child abuse for his alleged involvement in a barroom brawl while holding his daughter. The child was not injured in the incident.

Key Biscayne

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue along with the US Coast Guard responded to a report of a 25-foot boat capsized seven miles southeast of the Cape Florida Lighthouse in Key Biscayne on Monday, March 5, 2018. Upon arrival, Fireboat 73 observed the capsized vessel and found four boat passengers in the water in seemingly good condition. Fireboat 73 brought them onboard and performed an assessment of their condition. All four persons were safely transported back ashore.

Crime

Miami Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place on February 3, 2018, in front of 1076 N.W. 29th Street. Two male victims were assaulted and robbed of their property by a white male suspect. According to police, both victims left a local restaurant and were walking eastbound on the 1000 block of N.W. 29th Street when they were approached by the suspect who was riding a bicycle. One of the victims stated that as he was walking he was suddenly struck on the side of his head and lost consciousness. The next victim was captured by surveillance running westbound with his hands up in an attempt to get away from the suspect. However, the suspect caught up to the victim and began swinging a metal rod striking the victim multiple times. The suspect then began to kick and stomp on the victim’s head until the victim lost consciousness. Both victims awoke several minutes later and noticed that their property had been stolen. They were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where they were treated for their injuries.