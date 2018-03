The Austin Police Department is searching for the person responsible for a violent hit and run at a Walmart parking lot. Surveillance video shows a large pickup truck pull up to a gas pump. The truck idles for less than 30 seconds and then makes a turn in the parking lot. A woman appears wearing a hoodie and a backpack and walking with her head down as the driver approaches and then slammed into her. The driver of the truck never stopped, police say. The woman, who is in her mid-40s, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.