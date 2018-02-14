Police rescue students following deadly shooting in Broward high school

Students were evacuated by law enforcement in response to reports of an active shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Law enforcement from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the Hallandale Beach Police Department responded.
The Crescitelli family speaks after being reunited with their 15-year-old daughter, Sarah, after they were finally reunited Wednesday night with Sarah who spent hours on lock down inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during a school shooting on Feb. 14, 2018.
A video obtained by the Miami Herald appears to show blood-smeared floors and a partial victim's body inside what is alleged is a classroom at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018.
Video shows sights and sounds from near the scene after a 19-year-old gunman, Nikolas Cruz, 19, opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Police said 32 people were shot and 17 died.