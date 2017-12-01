More Videos

Miami-Dade debuts new Metrorail train cars 0:54

Police search for man who burglarized Miami home 1:09

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Large shark swims close to South Beach swimmer, shore 1:43

Miami's botanicas are no longer just for religious rituals from Cuba 1:05

Canes' RJ McIntosh happy to finally wear the 'Turnover Chain' 1:39

Bathrobe-wearing burglar struggles to get through kitchen widow 1:59

Making it in America: Filipinos of Jacksonville 3:28

Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video 2:23

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

  • Officer tells man who shot him 'you'll need K-Y Jelly in prison'

    When the undercover officer spoke at Kevin Rojas’ sentencing this week, he pulled out a bottle of the personal lubricant K-Y Jelly.

When the undercover officer spoke at Kevin Rojas’ sentencing this week, he pulled out a bottle of the personal lubricant K-Y Jelly.
Courtesy: WJXT
Immigration

Jurors found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of murder on Thursday in the killing of Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate. Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. Garcia Zarate didn't deny shooting Steinle and said it was an accident. Before the shooting, the San Francisco sheriff's department had released him from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation. Its "sanctuary city" law limits cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. President Donald Trump cited the case during his campaign in a bid to show the country needed tougher immigration policies.

Police search for man who burglarized Miami home

Crime

Detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department, Hammocks District are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying and/or locating a male who burglarized a residence, located at 13462 SW 66 Terrace, on Tuesday, November 21, 2017.

'Tis the season for fraud in South Florida

Crime

Detective Marcos Rodriguez of the Miami-Dade Police Dept. talks to reporters about credit card fraud during a press conference at the Miami-Dade Police Dept. Headquarters in Doral. Miami-Dade police are joining forces with the Internal Revenue Service to warn taxpayers of tax scams and identity theft in advance of the holidays.​