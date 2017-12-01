Officer tells man who shot him 'you'll need K-Y Jelly in prison'

Jurors found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of murder on Thursday in the killing of Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate. Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. Garcia Zarate didn't deny shooting Steinle and said it was an accident. Before the shooting, the San Francisco sheriff's department had released him from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation. Its "sanctuary city" law limits cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. President Donald Trump cited the case during his campaign in a bid to show the country needed tougher immigration policies.
Jordana Rosales was sentenced to seven years in prison for killing Homeland Security special agent Scott McGuire in a hit and run accident on Miami Beach in Jan. of 2016. Rosales was also convicted of injuring another special agent that was not identified in court.
Detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department, Hammocks District are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying and/or locating a male who burglarized a residence, located at 13462 SW 66 Terrace, on Tuesday, November 21, 2017.
Detective Marcos Rodriguez of the Miami-Dade Police Dept. talks to reporters about credit card fraud during a press conference at the Miami-Dade Police Dept. Headquarters in Doral. Miami-Dade police are joining forces with the Internal Revenue Service to warn taxpayers of tax scams and identity theft in advance of the holidays.
Police in Airmont, New York are trying to identifying a burglary suspect who was caught on home surveillance struggling to get through a kitchen window dressed in a bathrobe and slippers. No one was home at the time of the break in.
The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying a man who brazenly walked around a north Lauderdale convenience store filling up his pants with items and casually walking on Nov. 17, 2017.