This Miami road is the deadliest in all of Florida, study says. Have you driven on it?

Miami really topped Florida charts with its deadliest roads.
According to a recent study, Miami-Dade County is home to the road with the highest fatalities per mile, the road with the highest fatalities, and the road with the most fatal crashes.
So which ones are they?
Coming in at No. 1 in the state is the I-95 Express Toll in Little River, Miami — a small stretch of just 3.85 miles, according to a study conducted by Stein Law Group and marketing firm, 1POINT21. The data showed that the road had a fatality rate of 7.01 per mile.
The roadway with the lowest fatality rate — 0.65 fatalities per mile — was another stretch of I-95 in Rockledge, just east of Kissimmee.
The analysis looked at National Highway Traffic Safety data in the state from 2013 to 2015 and found that 1,501 traffic fatalities occurred across 97 specific stretches of Florida roads.
Also making Florida’s top 15 deadliest roads were:
▪ I-95 in North Miami
▪ Northwest 54th Street (from Northwest 4th Avenue and Southeast 10th Avenue in Hialeah)
▪ Northwest 7th Street (from Northwest 19th Avenue to Northwest 62nd Avenue)
CLICK HERE TO SEE DEADLIEST ROAD INTERACTIVE MAP
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 35,092 traffic fatalities in the US in 2015 — a 7.2 percent increase from the previous year, the largest single-year increase since 1966.
Florida is a significant contributor to those numbers. In 2015, Florida saw 2,939 fatalities, accounting for 8.4 percent of all traffic fatalities in the U.S.
I-95 had the highest amount of deadly road sections overall, totaling 240 fatalities across just 108.05 miles.
To read the study, click here.
Rank
Road
City
Length (Miles)
Crashes
Fatals
Fatalities Per Mile
1
I- 95 Express Toll
Little River, Miami
3.85
26
27
7.01
2
Beach Blvd
Jacksonville
2.36
15
16
6.78
3
66th St
Largo
1.77
10
12
6.78
4
I- 95
North Miami
7.88
43
52
6.60
5
Semoran Blvd
Casselberry
1.86
8
11
5.91
6
NW 79th St
West Little River
2.57
15
15
5.84
7
34th St N
St. Petersburg
1.74
9
10
5.75
8
W State Hwy 60
Plant City
2.44
10
14
5.74
9
NW 54th St
Miami
1.97
8
10
5.08
10
Cortez Rd W
Bradenton
1.99
9
10
5.03
11
Okeechobee Blvd
West Palm Beach
5.00
22
25
5.00
12
I- 75
Gainesville
2.26
6
11
4.87
13
66th St N
Kenneth City
2.88
14
14
4.86
14
State Hwy 55
New Port Richey
3.82
17
18
4.71
15
NW 7th St
Miami
2.56
12
12
4.69
Comments