A surfer was bitten in the arm by a shark in the waters off Lake Worth Beach on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017.
South Florida

Shark bites surfer’s arm in rare attack off Florida beach

By Carli Teproff

September 24, 2017 8:16 PM

A man surfing in the waters off the beach in Lake Worth Sunday afternoon was bitten by a shark, according to local reports.

The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Department said the shark bit the unidentified man's arm just before 2 p.m., the Sun Sentinel reported.

CBS 12 reported the man was already out of the water being treated by lifeguards when rescue crews arrived.

Though rare, there have been at least two shark attacks in Florida in recent months. In August, a 3-year-old girl was bitten by a shark at Bathtub Beach in Stuart.

In July, a man was bitten on his legs by a shark while swimming at Haulover Park in Miami-Dade.

Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff

