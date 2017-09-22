While firefighters slept, someone broke into their vehicles and stole four weapons

As firefighters slept at a Miami Beach fire station on Indian Creek Drive early Friday morning, thieves smashed the windows of 10 of their vehicles and made off with personal belongings that included four weapons.
Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said the break-ins were between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., and that the vehicles were parked in a lot that was not protected by any fencing or walls.
“Windows were smashed and personal property was taken,” he said.
Miami Beach Fire Rescue Station 4 is at 6880 Indian Creek Dr.
At around the same time, someone broke into six vehicles at a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Station on Northwest 93rd Street and 22nd Avenue. Police don’t believe the incidents are related.
In June, someone scaled a fence outside of Miami Fire Rescue Station 9 at 69 NE 62nd St. and stole wallets, credits cards, cash and three firearms with live ammunition. That crime was solved quickly when one of the firefighters got a call that someone had used his credit card to make purchases at a local store over the Internet.
Police quickly matched the call to an address and arrested a woman who they said admitted taking part in the crime.
Comments