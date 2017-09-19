South Florida

She was found dead in a mobile home. Now police are reopening the unsolved murder

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

September 19, 2017 9:45 PM

She was last seen watching TV in her living room.

It was a late Thursday night — around 11 p.m. — when 16-year-old Delcia Mejias last said goodnight to her mother and step-father.

The next morning, her parents went to work, and assumed she was asleep. However, when they got back to their mobile home, she was found dead.

It’s been 13 years since Mejias’ death; her killer has never been found.

Tuesday night, Miami-Dade County reopened the cold case, asking the public for help.

“We need your helping solving this #ColdCase. Know something? Contact @MDCrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477),” the department posted on Twitter.

Mejias was last seen at 9674 NW 10th Avenue in Miami. She was found dead on Sept. 17, 2004.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Animal rescue at Everglades Outpost Wildlife Rescue

Animal rescue at Everglades Outpost Wildlife Rescue 1:29

Animal rescue at Everglades Outpost Wildlife Rescue
1:07

"King Tide" brings residential flooding to sections of Fort Lauderdale
Desperate Venezuelans want to return home after being stranded at Miami airport 1:56

Desperate Venezuelans want to return home after being stranded at Miami airport

View More Video