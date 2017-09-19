She was found dead in a mobile home. Now police are reopening the unsolved murder

She was last seen watching TV in her living room.
It was a late Thursday night — around 11 p.m. — when 16-year-old Delcia Mejias last said goodnight to her mother and step-father.
The next morning, her parents went to work, and assumed she was asleep. However, when they got back to their mobile home, she was found dead.
It’s been 13 years since Mejias’ death; her killer has never been found.
Tuesday night, Miami-Dade County reopened the cold case, asking the public for help.
“We need your helping solving this #ColdCase. Know something? Contact @MDCrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477),” the department posted on Twitter.
Mejias was last seen at 9674 NW 10th Avenue in Miami. She was found dead on Sept. 17, 2004.
