Here are the Easter Sunday sunrise services around South Florida

Broward County
Easter Sunrise Service: Hosted by the Fort Lauderdale Business and Professional Women's Club. Pastor Jace Wills of First Christian Church delivers the sermon; 6 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-523-6456.
Annual Easter Sunrise Service: Hosted by Lost & Found Christian Church, is held at 7 a.m. Sunday at Hillsboro Inlet Park, 2700 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach. 954-943-0040 or 954-440-8247.
Easter Sunrise Service: 7 a.m. at the Christ Community Church, 901 E McNab Rd., Pompano Beach. 954-943-3866.
Easter Sunday Sunrise Service: 8 a.m., Colee Hammock Park, 1500 Brickell Dr., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-6200.
Miami-Dade County
Calvary Miami Beach Annual Sunrise Service: 7 a.m. April 16; at 73rd Street and the beach. Bring a chair or blanket. 305-531-2730.
Church by the Sea Easter Sunday: 6:30 a.m. Sunrise Service on the beach at 96th Street and Collins Avenue. 305-866-0321.
Deering Estate Sunrise Service: A traditional Catholic mass held outdoors overlooking Biscayne Bay and hosted by Holy Rosary - St. Richard Catholic Church. On-site seating may be limited. Bring blankets or lawn chairs; 6:30 a.m. Sunday; 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami. 305-235-1668.
Christ Fellowship Sunrise Service: On-site seating may be limited. Bring blankets or lawn chairs; 6:45 a.m. Sunday at Thalatta Estate Park, 17301 Old Cutler Rd., Cutler Bay. 305-238-1833 or 305-234-6383.
