South Florida

April 14, 2017 1:25 PM

Here are the Easter Sunday sunrise services around South Florida

Miami Herald Staff

Broward County

Easter Sunrise Service: Hosted by the Fort Lauderdale Business and Professional Women's Club. Pastor Jace Wills of First Christian Church delivers the sermon; 6 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-523-6456.

Annual Easter Sunrise Service: Hosted by Lost & Found Christian Church, is held at 7 a.m. Sunday at Hillsboro Inlet Park, 2700 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach. 954-943-0040 or 954-440-8247.

Easter Sunrise Service: 7 a.m. at the Christ Community Church, 901 E McNab Rd., Pompano Beach. 954-943-3866.

Easter Sunday Sunrise Service: 8 a.m., Colee Hammock Park, 1500 Brickell Dr., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-6200.

Miami-Dade County

Calvary Miami Beach Annual Sunrise Service: 7 a.m. April 16; at 73rd Street and the beach. Bring a chair or blanket. 305-531-2730.

Church by the Sea Easter Sunday: 6:30 a.m. Sunrise Service on the beach at 96th Street and Collins Avenue. 305-866-0321.

Deering Estate Sunrise Service: A traditional Catholic mass held outdoors overlooking Biscayne Bay and hosted by Holy Rosary - St. Richard Catholic Church. On-site seating may be limited. Bring blankets or lawn chairs; 6:30 a.m. Sunday; 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami. 305-235-1668.

Christ Fellowship Sunrise Service: On-site seating may be limited. Bring blankets or lawn chairs; 6:45 a.m. Sunday at Thalatta Estate Park, 17301 Old Cutler Rd., Cutler Bay. 305-238-1833 or 305-234-6383.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'Kid Caravan' rallies against Trump's immigration policies in D.C.

'Kid Caravan' rallies against Trump's immigration policies in D.C. 1:41

'Kid Caravan' rallies against Trump's immigration policies in D.C.
Two burglars break into cars in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. 2:21

Two burglars break into cars in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
Vicky's House Milkshake Bar inspiration 0:21

Vicky's House Milkshake Bar inspiration

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos