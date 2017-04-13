How to make the most of your South Florida summer

Take a staycation
Summer is the best time for locals to take advantage of Miami’s lavish hotel inventory with rates at their lowest all year. There’s a slew of new hotels to discover, from lavish resorts on Miami Beach to cosmopolitan escapes in Brickell and downtown. These are our top picks for where to spend your hard-earned staycation dollars this summer.
Dockside dining
For those seafaring locals that need to find somewhere to dock and dine, here are some of the best waterfront restaurants from Palm Beach to Miami-Dade where you and your vessel are welcome.
Stock up on fashion essentials
With the temps heating up, we scour the best boutiques and designers in the 305 for faux glows, ‘kinis, beach bags, cover-ups and more.
Look good on Instagram
Here we have everything you’ll need to craft the perfect beach setup for your Instagram account.
Go to Key West
You’ve probably got the spots you hit on every visit, but read on to learn about the locals who are shaping the island into an ever-fascinating place to explore.
Take a road trip
We’ve put together a guide to the best nearby destinations on the compass that require no more than a tank of gas and a sense of adventure to experience.
Fun in the sun
It’s summertime and the outdoors are calling. Answer them with our guide to everything under the sun, from boating to cycling, hiking, diving, yoga, fishing and more.
Summer camps
In this guide, you’ll find 14 noteworthy summer camps in Miami-Dade and Broward counties for middle and high school students where they can be citizen scientists, paint, act, dance, or try a new skill — like archery — under towering Banyan trees.
Get your drink on
Whether you try to make them yourself or order them at the bar, these cocktails by some of Miami’s hottest watering holes will have you feeling summertime vibes in no time.
Visit Mickey
Crowd levels at the theme parks can build throughout the day. You’ll need a plan. And a misting fan. And some patience. Read on for our tips.
Plan a picnic
So you’re planning a beach picnic and want to make sure you cover all your bases. Water and sunscreen for sure, but also the right supplies that will take your your beach picnic from hot sandy mess to a spread worth sharing.
