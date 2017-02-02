Fire engulfs car on overpass over Palmetto Expressway in Doral

Hollywood police say video posted to social media landed ATV rider Wilfredo Garcia behind bars after eluding officers and driving dangerously through South Florida, during the annual "Bikes Up, Guns Down" ride. Garcia is currently being held at Rikers Island and is awaiting extradition. He faces charges of Reckless Driving and Fleeing and Eluding Police.
Noting a slew of “car hopper” burglaries, in which the criminals just keep trying car doors until they find one that’s open, Doral police advise drivers to lock their doors and don’t leave valuables inside.
“Annie” the 2,300-year-old mummy that serves as a centerpiece for the Fort Lauderdale Museum of Discovery and Science’s new Egypt exhibit, was unveiled Wednesday morning. The exhibit, Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science, opens Saturday.
Surveillance video catches a failed burglar's Wednesday morning attempt at breaking into a home in the 4200 block of Polk Street in Hollywood. Hollywood police are searching for this suspect, who fled when shot at by the homeowner.
About 400 people rallied at Miami-Dade’s government headquarters Tuesday as leaders demanded the county defy President Donald Trump and refuse to extend local jail time for immigrants wanted by federal authorities.
Wifredo A. Ferrer, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, with other officials, announce the filing of federal charges against more than 100 defendants in 81 separate cases on Tuesday, Janaury 31, 2017.