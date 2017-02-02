Fire engulfs car on overpass over Palmetto Expressway in Doral

Video captures a car engulfed in flames on an overpass above the Palmetto Expressway in Doral on Feb. 2, 2017.
Pierre Taylor Miami Herald

Crime

ATV rider in 'Bikes Up, Guns Down' rally caught by the cops

Hollywood police say video posted to social media landed ATV rider Wilfredo Garcia behind bars after eluding officers and driving dangerously through South Florida, during the annual "Bikes Up, Guns Down" ride. Garcia is currently being held at Rikers Island and is awaiting extradition. He faces charges of Reckless Driving and Fleeing and Eluding Police.

Crime

How to stop car break-ins like these

Noting a slew of “car hopper” burglaries, in which the criminals just keep trying car doors until they find one that’s open, Doral police advise drivers to lock their doors and don’t leave valuables inside.

Crime

Not the Avon lady

Surveillance video catches a failed burglar's Wednesday morning attempt at breaking into a home in the 4200 block of Polk Street in Hollywood. Hollywood police are searching for this suspect, who fled when shot at by the homeowner.

Editor's Choice Videos