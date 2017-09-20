Want to sell medical marijuana in Florida? There’s a new application process.

More Videos 0:31 Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Maria directly over Puerto Rico Pause 1:31 Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean 0:46 Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico 0:32 Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico 0:52 Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall 0:54 Dolphins new linebacker Stephone Anthony on his trade to Dolphins 0:33 Hurricane Maria causes river to flood neighborhood in Puerto Rico 2:02 Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake 0:51 Hurricane Maria makes landfall 1:30 Wind and rain hammer Puerto Rican capital Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation Modern Health Concepts owns South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation. The company recently allowed a Miami Herald photographer and reporter to the tour the facility. Modern Health Concepts owns South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation. The company recently allowed a Miami Herald photographer and reporter to the tour the facility. C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald

Modern Health Concepts owns South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation. The company recently allowed a Miami Herald photographer and reporter to the tour the facility. C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald