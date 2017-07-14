Once a prized witness in malpractice cases, Broward doc says his name is ruined

Dr. Richard Dellerson, center holding plaque, served as the first medical director for the Hollywood Fire Department from 1972 to 2013. In this 2016 photo, Dellerson was honored at a City Commission meeting for his service. A longtime South Florida emergency physician, Dellerson was a sought-after expert witness for medical malpractice cases until the Florida Board of Medicine barred him from testifying in 2013 after he exaggerated his credentials in two sworn statements. Dellerson said the medical board made an example of him for testifying against fellow doctors. Facebook