Michael and Nicole Edwards with their 3-1/2 year old daughter Makinley who is a liver transplant recipient. Patients who received a second chance at life thanks to an organ transplant shared their stories on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Miami's Jackson Memorial Hospital, home to the Miami Transplant Institute, one of the busiest organ transplant centers in the United States. The event aims to raise awareness about National Donate Life month.