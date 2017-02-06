UHealth, VitalMD partner to focus on women’s health

The University of Miami Health System and VitalMD — among South Florida’s largest physician providers — are teaming up to create a network of doctors focused on women’s health and cancer care, the two institutions announced this week.
Under the alliance, patients who use VitalMD doctors will have access to UHealth’s broad range of specialty medical services and research, including cancer treatment at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. In return, UHealth will reach a broader segment of South Florida patients and their families, according to a press release announcing the partnership.
The partnership will begin with VitalMD doctors seeing patients in Sylvester breast cancer clinics in Miami-Dade County, including the Lennar Foundation Medical Center on UM’s Coral Gables campus, and in Broward County at Sylvester clinics in Deerfield Beach and Plantation.
