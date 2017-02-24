Nymbus, a Miami financial technology company, raises $16 million

Nymbus, a Miami-based financial technology company, announced that investors are pouring in more capital to fuel their growth.
Nymbus, a provider of cloud-based core technology for financial institutions founded in 2015, announced it has secured a $16 million funding round led by Home Credit Group, a consumer finance provider based in the Netherlands and active in 11 countries. This round comes just six months after raising $12 million to continue its expansion plans. Nymbus also made three acquisitions last summer.
“Tens of thousands of banks and credit unions are not capitalizing on strategic growth opportunities due to outdated legacy core technology. This round of funding will allow us to strengthen our focused efforts around helping customers implement more efficient operations, more modern digital experiences and, ultimately, achieve greater growth,” said Scott Killoh, executive chairman of Nymbus.
