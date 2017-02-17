Real Estate News

February 17, 2017 12:31 PM

Community event to spotlight S. Florida’s workforce housing crunch

Are you — or your employees — struggling to find an affordable home?

You’re not alone. A recent Miami Herald report detailed South Florida’s workforce housing crunch and its toll on the economy.

 
What can be done? That’s the topic of a free Miami Herald community event, hosted by the Miami-Dade Beacon Council at the council’s downtown Miami offices. (Note the change from previous announcements.)

Join the discussion as experts from private enterprise, not-for-profit groups and government discuss measures under way and under consideration.

Slated speakers include Carlos Fernandez-Guzman, president and CEO of Pacific National Bank and co-chair of a housing solutions task force at the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce; Andrew Frey, founder and principal, Tecela real-estate development; Stuart Kennedy, director of program strategy and innovation, The Miami Foundation; Albert Milo, senior vice president, Related Urban Development; Jason Smith, legislative director for Miami-Dade Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava; and Ned Murray, co-director, FIU Metropolitan Center.

Details

▪ Date: Feb. 23

▪ Time: 8 a.m. networking, 8:30-10 a.m. discussion

▪ NEW Location: Offices of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council, 80 SW Eighth St., Suite 2400, Miami; (entrance on the corner of Southwest First Avenue and Southwest Ninth Street

▪ Transit: MetroRail Brickell Station

▪ Parking: Mary Brickell Village or Brickell City Centre

▪ Free registration: midmarket.bpt.me

JANE WOOLDRIDGE

