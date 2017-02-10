What will $700,000 buy? A new starter home in Coconut Grove

Coming soon to Coconut Grove: Six new family-style starter homes featuring interior courtyards, lots of big windows – and a little art built in.
The price tag for one of these modern abodes in this West Grove neighborhood: $700,000 and up.
The Glass House Project will be a collection of new-construction homes designed by local architect William Hamilton Arthur IV. The three- and four-bedroom homes range from 1,900 to 2,500 square feet and will be developed by LointerHome. “It’s not your typical square box,” said broker Roque Castro of Douglas Elliman, who will be marketing the homes. “I think the houses will fit very well in Coconut Grove.”
The 5,000-square-foot lots along William and Charles avenues and Plaza Street in this lower-income section of the Grove were either vacant or contained abandoned houses.
“I thought there has to be a way to make really well-sized, well-crafted, long-lasting homes that don’t cost a million dollars” in Coconut Grove, said Amanda De Seta, founder of LointerHome.
The growing presence of vacant lots and poorly kept investment properties has been a sore spot in the West Grove for decades, but the issue has erupted again over the last year amid a spate of evictions and demolition of apartment units on Grand Avenue, the main drag that runs through the lower-income neighborhood. Next week, several city commissioners are meeting to discuss anti-gentrification efforts in the community.
De Seta hopes an art installation on each lot will warm people up to what’s to come from her company. LointerHome and creative studio Louis1978 are working together to install sculptures made out of 10-foot tall planks that will be painted by local artists. Two of the lots, will have sculptures done by 131 Projects in time for Miami’s Coconut Grove Arts Festival on Feb. 18-20. After the festival, the remaining four lots will get sculptures, each symbolizing “this empty lot is waking up,” she said.
She explained that the sculptures will stay in place until the houses are built. Once the permits come in, each piece of art will be used in the construction of the home.
“The art becomes the home, and the home revives the neighborhood,” said De Seta.
Construction is expected to begin this spring and be completed in late December.
Miami Herald reporter David Smiley contributed to this report.
