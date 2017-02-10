How to Buy a Home Now

2017 Miami Herald Guide

Evie Fernandez and her husband bought a home for their family in Surfside, one of Miami-Dade’s less known neighborhoods.Charles Trainor JrMiami Herald staff

With loosened lending requirements, buying a home in South Florida is easier now than in recent years — sort of. Our guide will help you navigate today’s real estate marketplace.

To aide you in your search, we updated our interactive tool that enables you to search for ZIP Codes where median home values match your budget, then easily review school ratings and safety statistics.

We want to be responsible and live within our means.Jason Lopez, first-time home buyer

Still, the data doesn’t match the on-the-ground reality in every case — for instance, some neighborhoods are split between ZIP Codes, and that means attractive pockets can get lost. Here, we’ve highlighted seven lesser-known neighborhoods that appeal to different types of buyers.

In choosing them, we looked for interesting and under-valued neighborhoods with good housing stock; average commuting times of roughly 30 minutes or less; acceptable schools and safety; and a strong chance of price appreciation in the long term.

Overview

Is it really that expensive to buy a home in South Florida?

Interactive tool: See where you can afford a home in Miami-Dade and Broward

Buying a home in Miami-Dade is so expensive it could hurt the economy

Here’s how to fix South Florida’s mid-market housing crunch

Tool Kit

Yes, you really do need a Realtor. Here's how to find one

To rent or to buy? The answer may depend on timing

For many South Floridians, buying has gotten easier

House or condo? Think about how you want to live

Before you look, get your financial house in order

Spruce the hedge, ditch the clutter: tips for getting the best sales price

For cross-county commuters, the future may be brighter

Miami-Dade Neighborhoods

In Surfside, a small-town feel right beside the sea

El Portal: Hamlet haven, right in the city

North Bay Village: Condo oasis on the rise

Sunset features big yards and access to Palmetto Expressway

Convenience and schools make Westchester worth a look

Broward Neighborhoods

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea offers beaches, condos and cozy ambiance

Playgrounds, golf draw families to Hollywood’s Emerald Hills