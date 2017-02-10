With loosened lending requirements, buying a home in South Florida is easier now than in recent years — sort of. Our guide will help you navigate today’s real estate marketplace.

To aide you in your search, we updated our interactive tool that enables you to search for ZIP Codes where median home values match your budget, then easily review school ratings and safety statistics.

We want to be responsible and live within our means. Jason Lopez, first-time home buyer

Still, the data doesn’t match the on-the-ground reality in every case — for instance, some neighborhoods are split between ZIP Codes, and that means attractive pockets can get lost. Here, we’ve highlighted seven lesser-known neighborhoods that appeal to different types of buyers.

In choosing them, we looked for interesting and under-valued neighborhoods with good housing stock; average commuting times of roughly 30 minutes or less; acceptable schools and safety; and a strong chance of price appreciation in the long term.