It was once the flagship Burdines store. Now the Macy’s in downtown Miami is closing

In a sign of the challenges facing brick-and-mortar retail, Macy’s announced Thursday morning that its downtown Miami store will close.
The downtown Macy’s, at 22 East Flagler Street, is one of 11 stores around the nation that the department store giant said would be getting the ax. The others are in California, Indiana, Idaho, Michigan, Ohio and Vermont. In Florida, the Macy’s story in Oaks Mall in Gainesville will also be closed.
The stores will begin clearance sales on Jan.8 that will run for eight to 12 weeks. Macy’s did not set an exact closing date for the Miami location.
Long-time Miamians first knew the store as the flagship for home-grown retailer Burdines, which opened its first downtown store in 1898. In 1956, Burdines joined the Federated Department Stores group; its name changed to Burdines-Macy’s in 2004 and shortened to Macys a year later.
The closure of the downtown store and 10 others is part of Macy’s “growth strategy,” the store said via a release. With the new closures, the company will have completed 81 of the 100 planned store closures that were initially announced in August 2016. Another 19 stores will be closed as leases or operating covenants expires, or as sale transactions are completed.
Macy’s called the closures a “multi-year effort by the company to ensure the optimal mix of brick & mortar stores and digital footprint.”
With the additional 11 stores announced today, Macy’s has now closed 124 stores since 2015.
During the busy holiday season, November and December, Macy’s comparable sales on an owned basis increased by 1 percent over the same period last year.
“Our primary focus in 2017 has been to continue the strong growth of digital and mobile, stabilize our brick & mortar business and set the foundation for future growth. We've made good progress on each, including encouraging trend improvements in our brick & mortar business,” said Jeff Gennette, Macy's CEO, via a release. “Looking ahead to 2018, we are focused on continuous improvement and will take the necessary steps to move faster, execute more effectively and allocate resources to invest in growth.”
Chabeli Herrera: 305-376-3730, @ChabeliH
