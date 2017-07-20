South Florida hotels struggled in 2016. Now it seems they are finally on the mend

South Florida hotels seem to finally be coming out of last year’s slump.
According to June hotel numbers released Thursday by data and analytics firm STR, room nights sold at Miami-Dade hotels were up 6.7 percent over the same time last year. That’s the highest year-over-year increase since March.
Revenue also increased 5.6 percent over June 2016, as did hotel room occupancy by 2.1 percent. Nearly 73 percent of hotel rooms were full in Miami-Dade in June.
The average nightly rate was the only figure down slightly, by 1 percent for an average rate of $146.87.
The overall bump in performance is another positive sign that hotels are on the mend after a challenging 2016 marred by the Zika virus, a surge in new hotel rooms, construction at the Miami Beach Convention Center and the growth of the short-term rental industry.
The increase in demand, particularly, is a good sign during a time of the year that is dominated by international travel, which has been challenged by the strength of the dollar, the struggling Latin America economy and a political climate that earlier in the year kept some foreign visitors away.
“The most positive news is that demand is strengthening at a time when the markets that have been under the most pressure travel,” said hotel expert Scott Berman, Miami-based industry leader for hospitality and leisure at PwC.
There are certainly improvements, but when I look at RevPar growth ...there is more room to grow. I would expect to see the numbers improve barring any unforeseen circumstances or news.
Industry leaders have maintained that hotels were this year coming out of the worst of the blow back from 2016. Hotel revenue was on a six-month downward streak that ended in April, while room nights sold started to pick up again in February after four months in the red.
Still, Miami-Dade isn’t out of the woods of yet. Revenue per available room increased by just 1.1 percent, putting it below the national average of 2.8 percent for June.
“There are certainly improvements, but when I look at RevPar growth ...there is more room to grow,” Berman said. “I would expect to see the numbers improve barring any unforeseen circumstances or news.”
In Broward, room nights sold increased by 3.2 percent in June, the highest bump since September 2016.
In Broward, room nights sold increased by 3.2 percent, the highest bump since September 2016, according to STR. Hotels made 4 percent more in revenue this June over the last. And hotel rooms were more full too — up 2.2 percent for nearly 74 percent occupancy.
Hotels also commanded slightly higher prices by 0.8 percent, with an average daily rate of $112 .78. Revenue per available room grew by 3 percent.
