More golf balls might be in your hash browns

Five days after recalling two brands of frozen hash browns that might have golf ball parts in them, McCain Foods expanded its recall to include a third brand that might have too much Titleist in the taters.
A production run of Wegman’s O’Brien Hash Browns joins runs of Harris Teeter Southern Style Hash Browns and Roundy’s Southern Style Hash Browns in the golf ball recall. McCain stated in the latest recall announcement it received two more complaints of hard plastic or rubber pieces in frozen hash brown product since Friday’s original recall.
McCain admitted these products, “may contain golf ball materials, specifically hard plastic or rubber pieces, that despite our stringent supply standards may have been inadvertently harvested with potatoes used to make this product. Consumption of these products may pose a choking hazard or other physical injury to the mouth.”
The Wegman’s run comes in 28-ounce bags and manufactured Oct. 21, 2016, thus the production code of B161021. Consumers are asked to toss these out or return them to your store for a full refund.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments