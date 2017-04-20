Have a made-in-USA product? Here’s how to pitch the world’s largest retailer

Walmart is inviting South Florida entrepreneurs to pitch their made-in-the-USA products to the company’s buyers.
Entrepreneurs wanting to pitch to the world’s largest retailer can register on walmart-jump.com for a slot during a daylong event at Walmart’s global headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas on June 28. The registration deadline is May 18.
Walmart buyers will be looking to make deals of varying sizes, whether its supplying products to a handful of stores in a local market to a deal supplying hundreds or thousands of stores as well as Sam’s Club locations and Walmart.com. “We are excited to once again invite businesses from all 50 states to meet with Walmart buyers who have one goal in mind: to buy more American products for our stores, clubs and Walmart.com,” said Cindi Marsiglio, Walmart’s vice president of U.S. Manufacturing.
NANCY DAHLBERG
