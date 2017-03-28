Grupo Mexico to buy Florida rail line for $2.1 billion

1:22 Two Miami-Dade police detectives ambushed and shot Monday night Pause

1:51 Stunning and removing non-native fish stocks in the Everglades

2:23 Last call for Miami Heat at the Palace of Auburn Hills

0:42 Masked men burglarize Doral cellphone store

5:38 Lawsuit filed in case of famous shark filmmaker

2:53 Ultra Music Festival Day 3

0:21 Watch a rock sink into quicksand

1:19 The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game