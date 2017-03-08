Watch ‘Beauty and the Beast’ from reclining love seats at new movie theater in Doral

Miami’s bustling luxury movie theater scene is gaining a new player.
The seven-screen, 550-seat CinéBistro, located on the second floor of CityPlace Doral, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., will open its doors on March 17. “Beauty and the Beast,” “Kong: Skull Island” and “Logan” will be among the debut attractions.
The theaters will boast 4K digital projection, 7.1 surround sound, reclining loveseats for two and full in-theater dining from a new menu created by Justin Sherrer, the executive chef of CinéBistro and Doce Provisions restaurant in Little Havana. The theater will also feature an expanded bar and lounge, as well as a private dining room.
The Doral theater will be CinéBistro’s 12th location in the U.S. and its fifth Florida spot. Cinébistro is a division of the Alabama-based Cobb Theaters, the national chain that operates multiplexes at Dolphin Mall and Miami Lakes, The flagship Cinébistro location, Miami’s first movie theater to feature in-cinema dining, opened at the Dolphin Mall in 2008.
“The opening of our first CinéBistro at Dolphin Mall immediately catapulted and cemented the CinéBistro brand as the leader of the industry, where it remains today,” said Fred Meyers, vice president of CinéBistro. “CinéBistro CityPlace Doral will introduce the next generation of [the chain], which includes refined design and décor elements.”
Of course, you’ll have to pay a surcharge for all the amenities. Tickets will be $18 for shows 4 p.m. and later, $15 for matinees (3D movies cost $4 extra). No one under 21 will be admitted to the theater during regular screenings, but kids will be admitted to daytime showings of family-friendly movies such as “Beauty and the Beast” accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Luxury movie-going has gained traction in South Florida. Landmark Theatres at Merrick Park opened for business in December, while other dinner-and-a-movie cinemas such as the iPic Theaters at Intracoastal Mall and the Cinépolis Coconut Grove at CocoWalk continue to do well.
AMC Theaters recently converted an auditorium at two of its most popular Miami locations, Aventura and Sunset Place, into premium-priced Dolby Cinema screening rooms featuring Dolby Atmos sound and reclining leather seats.
For tickets and info on CinéBistro in Doral, click here or call 786-762-4798.
Rene Rodriguez: 305-376-3611, @ReneMiamiHerald
Comments