Recall issued because the blades can slice your face while blowing the leaves

One World Technologies recalled 121,000 jet fan blowers sold at Home Depot because they might not just send leaves flying, but fan blades, too.
A user doing yard work with the Ryobi 8amp Electric Jet Fan Blower might suddenly feel under ninja attack if the plastic fan inside breaks. The broken blades can get blown out either end of the blower tube. One World’s recall announcement says it’s heard of 10,681 incidents, 25 of which involved lacerations to the face, hands or feet.
The recalled blowers have model number RY42102 and a serial number between EU15401D170001 and EU16239N999999. They were sold exclusively at Home Depot stores and HomeDepot.com from December 2015 to December 2016 for $40.
Consumers should stop using the blowers and contact One World at 800-860-4050 between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Or, go to the website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments