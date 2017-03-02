New Yorkers’ guide to Miami: What second homeowners, investors need to know

Whether you view New York as a Miami suburb or Miami as the sixth borough, the close connection between the two is undeniable. But even as New Yorkers continue to scoop up Miami real estate, misperceptions about The Magic City persist.
We’re here to help. On April 6, the Miami Herald editorial team presents “The New Miami: Beyond the Beaches,” a seminar designed to explore trends in real estate, the burgeoning tech scene, urban life, culinary and culture, for a New York audience.
On the program:
The New Miami Economy
Speaker: Matt Haggman, Miami Program Director, The Knight Foundation
Real estate for second home-owners and investors
Panelists:
▪ Howard Lorber, Chairman, Douglas Elliman
▪ Michael Stern, Chairman JDS development
▪ Neisen Kasdin, Miami Managing Principal, Akerman
Moderator: Jonathan Miller, President, CEO, Miller Samuel real estate consultancy
The New Miami: Life beyond the beach
Film clip: Tarell Alvin McRaney, author, and Barry Jenkins, director, “Moonlight,” winner of the Best Picture Oscar 2017
▪ Matt Haggman, Miami Program Director, Knight Foundation
▪ Alyce Robertson, Executive Director, Miami Downtown Development Authority
▪ Mayi de la Vega, Founder and CEO, One Sotheby’s International / yes
▪ Franklin Sirmans, Director, Pérez Art Museum Miami
Moderator: Jane Wooldridge, Business Editor, The Miami Herald
IF YOU GO
What: “The New Miami: Beyond the Beaches”
Where: Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue, New York City
Date: April 6
Time: 8 a.m. networking, 8:30 - 11 a.m. program
Tickets: $55; register at http://miami2017.bpt.me/
