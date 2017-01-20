A 24-story, mixed-use project with a hotel is coming to Brickell

The cranes are not going out of business any time soon in Brickell.
Real estate developer Tony Cho and hotel developer Robert Finvarb announced Friday they are developing a 250,000-square-foot, 24-story, mixed-use project in the heart of the booming neighborhood.
Located on Southwest First Avenue between Seventh and Eighth Streets, the project aims to attract a “neighborhood style hotel” and retail, as well as possible commercial and residential components. Cho and Finvarb recently acquired the site for $18.4 million.
The building will be adjacent to Metromover and Metrorail stations and a block from the site of the Brickell Backyard segment of the Underline project, an endeavor to transform the 10 miles below the Metrorail along South Dixie Highway into a green thoroughfare of bike paths, trails and street vendors.
Cho, who founded Miami-based Metro 1 Development, has worked on several neighborhood revitalization efforts. He most recently announced plans for the Magic City Innovation District, an area spanning 15 acres just north of Wynwood with a focus on art, entertainment, innovation and sustainability.
Finvarb is the founder of Miami-based Robert Finvarb Companies, which has developed 17 hotels since 2002 in seven states and the District of Columbia.
