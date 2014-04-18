Dr Strangebug or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Lubbers

1:01 TLC's "Say Yes to the Prom" Comes to Miami Pause

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess

1:42 Dragic practices, says he will play vs. Pelicans Wednesday

0:45 These thieves case a Collins Ave Condo, then steal $11k motorcycle

1:54 Anthony Bourdain: Jose Andres risked everything to take a principled stand

1:10 Celebrity Cruises’ new ship gets built in virtual reality

1:37 City of Miami cop busted for stealing from driver

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine

0:38 'I want my whole damn dollar'