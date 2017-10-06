About 40 critical medicines may run short due to Puerto Rico’s power outage, FDA says

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, file photo, patients lie in their beds at a hospital in Catano, Puerto Rico. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says drug shortages are possible because of expected long-term power outages in Puerto Rico. FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in a statement Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, that the agency is working to prevent shortages of about 40 medicines. He didn't name the medicines involved. Ramon Espinosa AP