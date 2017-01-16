After Fort Lauderdale airport shooting, here’s how to find help for PTSD

0:15 Gunshots are heard during the MLK Day celebration Pause

0:48 Shots disrupt MLK Day celebration

0:11 ATV and dirt bike riders cruise through Miami intersection

0:49 Donald Trump's thoughts on the 'wet foot, dry foot' policy

1:36 Parade celebrates MLK day

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

1:27 Adam Gase on what went wrong in the final two Dolphins games

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys