Listeria found in frozen baby sweet peas means a nationwide recall

Pinnacle Foods is recalling two lots of Birds Eye frozen Baby Sweet Peas after a retail sample tested positive for listeria, according to Publix's website.
Publix is one of several supermarket chains that announced the recall, which isn’t found on either Pinnacle’s website or the FDA’s.
Listeria causes listeriosis, defined by the Centers for Disease Control as “usually a mild illness for pregnant women, but it causes severe disease in the fetus or newborn baby. Some people with listeria infections, most commonly adults 65 years and older and people with weakened immune systems, develop severe infections of the bloodstream (causing sepsis) or brain (causing meningitis or encephalitis). Listeria infections can sometimes affect other parts of the body, including bones, joints, and sites in the chest and abdomen.”
The possibly infected Baby Sweet Peas come in 13-ounce packages with UPC code 014500022530 and Best By dates of July 05, 2019 & July 06, 2019. The case lot Nos. are 3905079AB1 and 3906079AB1.
Consumers with these peas should throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Definitely do not chance consuming them.
Anyone with questions can call Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.
