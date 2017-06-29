What would you put on the ultimate Publix chicken tender sub?
Food & Drink

June 29, 2017 5:01 PM

What is the ultimate way to eat a Publix chicken tender sub? Share your recipe

By Carlos Frías

I like mine toasted with buffalo sauce and blue cheese.

And if you live in Florida and are a Publix supermarket aficionado(a), then you too have what you believe is the ultimate Publix chicken tender sub recipe. We even heard about a guy who puts Publix deli mac and cheese on his. So tell us about your perfect chicken tender sub.

These subs have a cult-like following, and when they go on sale, people flock to get their tenders on. There is even an anonymously owned website (we suspect Publix owns it) where you can check to see if their chicken tender subs are on sale: ArePublixChickenTenderSubsOnSale.com.

We’re asking readers to tell us how they build their Publix chicken tender subs. We’ll build, taste and judge our favorite entries, with a prize for the winning reader submission.

Carlos Frías is the Miami Herald food editor

