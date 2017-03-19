Nationwide recall of edamame sold at Publix

Listeria discovered in a brand of edamame sold at Publix has resulted in a nationwide recall.
California-based Advanced Fresh Concepts announced its internal testing turned up listeria in its edamame, so the company recalled all edamame dated from Jan. 3 through March 17. The edamame is sold in 8-ounce refrigerated packs titled “Edamame -- Soybeans in Pods.” The UPC code is 0-23012-00261-9. Consumers should return the edamame to the store of purchase for a refund.
To make sure its customers noticed, Publix announced the recall Friday on its website.
Listeria infections can be fatal for young children, the elderly, pregnant women or those with weakened immune systems. Most healthy individuals suffer only high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain or diarrhea for a short time.
AFC will field questions at 866-467-8744 Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., or via email at recall@afcsushi.com.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
