Threat of Hurricane Matthew forces festival postponement

Just the threat of Hurricane Matthew is already being felt in South Florida’s outdoor dining scene.
VeritageMiami, the four-day food festival that was supposed to begin Wednesday, will postpone both of its outdoor events this week — the popular beer-tasting kickoff event at the Wynwood Walls and Thursday’s wine tasting at Merrick Park — “out of an abundance of caution,” a festival spokesperson said.
Both events will be rescheduled for the Spring. Refunds will not be available, she said. Friday’s interactive dinner led by “Top Chef” Jeremy Ford is still scheduled to continue as will Sunday’s champagne and fried chicken brunch.
“We want everyone who participates to enjoy a quality experience and we are concerned that may not be possible given the uncertainty of Hurricane Matthew at this point,” spokeswoman Sandra Rodriguez wrote to the Miami Herald. “We believe postponing both events is the safest as well as smartest decision at this time.
