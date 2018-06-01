Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) pitches in the second inning of a game against the Washington Nationals on Thursday in Atlanta.
This Atlanta Braves pitcher pulled off something no one else in MLB did in May

By Jordan D. Hill

June 01, 2018 11:01 AM

Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb seemed to make serious strides in the team’s starting rotation last month. One quick look at the stats reveals that the 24-year-old accomplished something no other MLB pitcher did in May.

Newcomb notched an MLB-high five victories after the second-year player made six starts in the month. During that time, Newcomb pitched 35 innings, did not allow a home run, struck out 30 batters and posted a 1.54 ERA. Newcomb’s opponent batting average of .158 BA in May was the second lowest in baseball, behind the Seattle Mariners' James Paxton.

With May now in the books, Newcomb is 6-1 in the 2018 season with 64 strikeouts and a 2.73 ERA.

Newcomb’s final start of May on Thursday night was another strong one. He threw 7 innings in the Braves’ 4-2 victory over the Washington Nationals, allowing four hits and two earned runs. He retired 14 of the final 15 National hitters he faced.

“Yeah, I was able to lock it in to get through some innings,” Newcomb told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “That was my approach. I didn’t think I was going to be able to get through seven after that first inning [Newcomb opened the game with seven consecutive balls and walked the first two National batters he faced], but that was the through process, just lock it in and go as many innings as possible.”

