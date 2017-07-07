What actually crashed near Roswell? This photo may hold a crucial clue

Brig. Gen. Roger Ramey, 8th Air Force commander, left, and Col. Thomas J. Dubose, chief of staff, look over debris flown to Fort Worth Army Air Field (now Naval Air Station Fort Worth) from a mysterious crash near Corona, N.M., in June, 1947. The text on the paper in Ramey’s hand is being studied.

J. Bond Johnson, Fort Worth Star-Telegram collection

Special Collections, The University of Texas at Arlington Library, Arlington, Texas