Latest News

January 10, 2017 1:00 PM

Ex-UF, NBA player Orien Greene charged with burglary and fondling woman, police say

By Clark Spencer

cspencer@miamiherald.com

A former Florida Gators and NBA player was arrested Monday after allegedly breaking into a Pembroke Pines home and fondling a woman.

Orien Greene, 34, was being held on $30,000 bond following the incident, according to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports.

According to police, Greene allegedly entered two homes and, in the second, kissed a sleeping woman and “rubbed her butt.” He was later apprehended. He faces felony burglary and misdemeanor battery charges.

Greene spent two seasons at Florida (2000-2002) before transferring to the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. After being drafted in 2005, he played in a total of 131 NBA games with the Celtics, Pacers, Kings and Nets.

Related content

Latest News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Heat's Josh Richardson discusses his sprained left foot

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos