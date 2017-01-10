Ex-UF, NBA player Orien Greene charged with burglary and fondling woman, police say

A former Florida Gators and NBA player was arrested Monday after allegedly breaking into a Pembroke Pines home and fondling a woman.
Orien Greene, 34, was being held on $30,000 bond following the incident, according to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports.
According to police, Greene allegedly entered two homes and, in the second, kissed a sleeping woman and “rubbed her butt.” He was later apprehended. He faces felony burglary and misdemeanor battery charges.
Greene spent two seasons at Florida (2000-2002) before transferring to the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. After being drafted in 2005, he played in a total of 131 NBA games with the Celtics, Pacers, Kings and Nets.
