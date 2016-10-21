Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Tulsa, police say

A man is dead in Tulsa in an officer-related shooting on Friday afternoon, police said.
Witnesses say the man had a knife, and a police spokesperson told the Tulsa World the man was acting aggressively and failed to drop the knife when ordered to do so by police. KJRH reports that police used a Taser on the man and then shot him multiple times. He was transported to a hospital and later died from his wounds.
The man was well known in the area as a homeless person, according to KJHR, and that he was possibly intoxicated at the time of the shooting.
It is the sixth fatal shooting involving a police officer in Tulsa this year, according to the Tulsa World. Among those shot was Terence Crutcher, a 40-year-old unarmed black man whose hands were in the air when he was shot, according to video footage. Crutcher’s death sparked national outrage, and the office involved, Betty Shelby, has been charged with first-degree manslaughter.
According to an autopsy released this month, Crutcher had PCP in his system at the time.
